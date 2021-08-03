Politics
Buhari approves redeployment of nine permanent secretaries
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of nine permanent secretaries to ministries.
The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, disclosed this in a circular dated August 3, 2021.
The circular was released to journalists by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, AbdulGaniyu Aminu.
The affected permanent secretaries are – Bitrus Bako Nabasu who had been redeployed from Ministry of Petroleum Resources to the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy; Dr. Evelyn Ngige, Service Welfare Office, Office of the Head of Service to the Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment and Mamman Mahmuda, Career Management Office, Office of the Head of Service to the Ministry of Health.
READ ALSO: Buhari approves appointment of five new Permanent Secretaries
Others are – Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, who was moved from the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment to the Ministry of Petroleum Resources and Dr. Anthonia Akpabio Ekpa, Ministry of Women Affairs to Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.
Four newly appointed permanent secretaries were also affected in the exercise.
These are – Dr. Onwudiwe Maryanne Ngozi (Service Welfare Office), Dr. Ogunbiyi Marcus Olaniyi (Career Management Office), Yusuf Ibrahim Idris (Common Service Office) and Engr. Adebiyi Olusesan Olufunso (Ministry of Women Affairs).
