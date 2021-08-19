Politics
Buhari approves review of grazing reserves in 25 states
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the review of 368 grazing reserves across 25 states in the country.
The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the review would determine the levels of encroachment on the grazing reserves.
The statement read: “The President’s directive followed his approval of the recommendations of a committee chaired by the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.
“Among others, the committee had recommended the collection of field data collection on 368 Grazing Reserves across 25 states to assess encroachment and encroachers, stakeholder engagements, and sensitization.
“The Committee also recommended production of maps and geo-mapping/tagging of sites, analysis of findings and report preparations as well as design appropriate communication on Grazing Reserves and operations.
“The number of the Grazing Reserves and states were deduced from considerations of existing security concerns and other pre-existing socio-economic conditions.
“The President directed that the assignment be undertaken with dispatch to bring more understanding on the Grazing Reserves, and implementation.
READ ALSO: Buhari lacks power to impose open grazing on states —Clark
“Members of the committee are Governor of Kebbi State and Vice Chairman, National Food Security Council, Atiku Bagudu, Governor of Ebonyi State and Chairman of NEC Sub-Committee for National Livestock Transformation Plan, David Umahi, Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar and Deputy Chief of Staff, Ade Ipaye.
“The Technical Sub-Committee consists of representatives from the seven members of the main committee in addition to representatives from the Ministry of Justice, Surveyor General of the Federation, National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA) and National Space Research Development Agency (NASRDA).
“Among its Terms of Reference, the Committee was to collate from states and confirm the status of all Grazing Reserves, assess the percentage of available land and those with existing encroachment complications for case-by-case resolution in partnership with state governments and the FCT.
“The Committee will also make recommendations for gazetting of ungazetted Grazing Reserves and create a database of National Cattle Herders and ensure that Grazing Reserves are well communicated to all stakeholders.
The Committee held its inaugural meeting on May 10, 2021.”
