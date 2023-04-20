Buhari approves suspension of Adamawa REC over election fiasco

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the Adamawa State Residential Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunusa-Ari.

Yunusa-Ari stirred controversy on Sunday after he declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aisha “Binani” Dahiru as the winner of the state’s governorship election with results in only 10 out of the 21 local government areas of the state collated by the commission.

INEC, however, declared the announcement null and void and directed the REC to stay away from election duty in the state.

The commission also reported the REC to the Federal Government for possible sanction for his infractions.

The Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, who confirmed the development in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, said the president approved the immediate suspension of the REC pending the completion of an investigation by the Inspector- General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, on the conduct of the election.

