Buhari approves timetable for APC congresses

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday approved the timetable for the conduct of All Progressives Congress (APC) congresses at various levels in the country

The National Secretary of the APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Senator John James Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the President granted the approval after the Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, led other members of the committee to present him with the team’s progress report at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Other members of the CECPC at the State House were Governors Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Hon. Akinyemi Olaide, Mrs. Stella Okotete, Dr. James Lulu, Chief David Lyon, Abba Ali, Prof. Tahir Mamman and Barr. Ismail Ahmed.

He said the President granted the approval after detailed consideration of the report, the schedule of outstanding activities especially the congresses, the national convention, and the Anambra governorship election.

According to Akpanudoedehe, the APC ward congresses will hold on July 24 while the local government version takes place on August 14.

The state congresses are slated for September 18.

READ ASLO: APC names national secretariat after Buhari

The APC scribe said: “The President also approved the timetable for APC Ward, Local Government and State Congresses. Ward Congresses will hold 24th July, 2021 followed by Local Government Congresses on 14th August, 2021 and State Congresses on 18th September, 2021.

“The CECPC National Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, H.E. Mai Mala Buni on Friday presented a summary of the Committee’s progress report to the President at the State House, Abuja.

“It could be recalled that at its last meeting the National Executive Committee (NEC) conferred on the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) the power of the National Convention which is in line with powers provided in Article 13.3 of the Party’s Constitution.

“The National Chairman had the President’s approval to review the timeline available to the CECPC.

“With this decision, the tenure of the caretaker committees at each level from Ward, Local Government, State, and National will end immediately elections are held at their respective levels and its officers immediately take an oath of office terminating with the National Convention.”

Join the conversation

Opinions