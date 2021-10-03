Buhari arrives Addis Ababa for Ethiopian PM’s inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday for the inauguration of the country’s Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed.

Ahmed will be inaugurated for another term of five years on Monday.

The presidential aircraft carrying President Buhari and some members of his entourage landed at the newly built VIP Terminal of Bole International Airport at 5:06 p.m. (Nigerian time).

The Nigerian leader, who was accorded a full guard of honour by the Ethiopian National Defence Force on his arrival, was received by Ahmed.

He was later treated to a private dinner attended by the Ethiopian President, Sahle-Work Zewde, and his Senegalese counterpart, Macky Sall.

The Presidents of Djibouti, Kenya, South Sudan, Senegal, Somalia, Uganda, and the Prime Minister of the Democratic Republic of Congo will also attend the event.

