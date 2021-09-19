Politics
Buhari arrives in New York for 76th UNGA
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in New York, United States, for the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The Special Adviser on Media on Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this on his Facebook page, said Buhari landed in the US on Sunday.
The session opened on Tuesday.
REAFD ALSO: Buhari meets ex-UNGA President, Muhammad-Bande, at Aso Rock
President Buhari will address the Assembly on a topic titled: “Building Resilience Through Hope – To Recover from COVID-19, Rebuild Sustainably, Respond to Needs of the Planet, Respect the Rights of People and Revitalise the United Nations,” and other global issues on September 24.
He will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of delegations and heads of international development organizations while in the US.
The President will return to the country on September 26.
