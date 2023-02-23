News
Buhari arrives Katsina ahead of presidential election
President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Katsina State for an onward trip to Daura, his country home, ahead of Saturday’s presidential election in the country.
The presidential aircraft conveying the president and members of his entourage landed at Umaru Musa Yar Adua Airport, Katsina, at exactly 4:40 p.m., on Thursday.
Buhari, who was received at the airport by the Kastina State Governor, Aminu Masari, and other state government officials as well as heads of Federal Government agencies and departments would cast his vote in Daura.
Read also:Buhari has not breached Supreme Court injunction on Naira redesign —Malami
Before leaving Abuja for Katsina on Thursday, the president summoned a Security Council Meeting where he met with heads of security agencies to intimate them on the need to protect Nigerians and ensure hitch-free and fair elections.
He also met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and was assured of the commission’s readiness to conduct free and fair general elections on Saturday and March 11.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...