Buhari arrives Katsina ahead of presidential election

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Katsina State for an onward trip to Daura, his country home, ahead of Saturday’s presidential election in the country.

The presidential aircraft conveying the president and members of his entourage landed at Umaru Musa Yar Adua Airport, Katsina, at exactly 4:40 p.m., on Thursday.

Buhari, who was received at the airport by the Kastina State Governor, Aminu Masari, and other state government officials as well as heads of Federal Government agencies and departments would cast his vote in Daura.

Before leaving Abuja for Katsina on Thursday, the president summoned a Security Council Meeting where he met with heads of security agencies to intimate them on the need to protect Nigerians and ensure hitch-free and fair elections.

He also met with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and was assured of the commission’s readiness to conduct free and fair general elections on Saturday and March 11.

