Buhari arrives Lagos on two-day visit

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday afternoon arrived in Lagos for a two-day visit.

Buhari arrived at the Murtala Murtala International Airport, Lagos, at 3:40 p.m. and was received by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other government officials in the state.

Governors Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, service chiefs, and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains were also at the airport to receive the president.

President was thereafter flown out of the airport on a helicopter to commission some projects in the state.

While in Lagos, Buhari will commission the Lekki Deep Seaport, the MRS Lubricant Plant in Apapa, Lagos Rice Mill, Imota, 18.75killometers Eleko-Epe rigid pavement six-lane Expressway, the First Phase of the Blue Light Rail from Mile Two to Marina and the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History.

