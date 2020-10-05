Buhari asks Nigerians to be patient, seek review of laws they’re uncomfortable with

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to be patient with any law they have any misgivings about and asked them to seek for the review of such laws in line with democratic practices.

He spoke this at a two-day joint executive-legislative retreat in Abuja on Monday.

Nigerians have been kicking against the new Company and Allied Matters Act 2020 (CAMA), which Buhari signed into law in August, 2020.

But speaking at the event on Monday, Buhari, noting that the process of law-making and governance are dynamic said:

“Let me also remind our fellow patriots, countrymen, and women that the process of law-making and governance are dynamic and ever-evolving.

“I will seek their indulgence to be patient with any legislation or law which they have certain misgivings about and engage the process for reviewing such law in line with democratic practices.

“Our interest is the sincere promotion of our collective will and aspirations to build a nation where justice, peace, and progress are the norms.”

Speaking further at the event meant to promote harmonious working relationship between the two arms of government, Buhari said there was need for more effective collaboration between the legislature and the executive arm of government.

He added that they needed to share ideas and build consensus on critical governance and policy issues.

READ ALSO: Teachers to receive special salary —Buhari

He said, “I believe that the principle of separation of powers as enshrined in our constitution is designed to enable all arms of government to work together in a cooperative and collaborative manner, through executive and legislative engagements.

“Let me thank the leadership and members of the ninth National Assembly for the cordial and warm relationship we have enjoyed in the last year.

“The quick passage of the 2020 budget and its review in response to the Coronavirus pandemic and the timely confirmation of my nominees and passage of critical legislations by the National Assembly are all testament to your willingness and commitment to play your part towards delivering effective services to Nigerians

“There is compelling need to sustain and strengthen on this partnership by creating platforms for regular dialogue, consultation, and interaction between the Executive and the Legislature to share ideas and build consensus on critical governance and policy issues.

“This approach will enhance coordination within government and strengthen our capacity to effectively address the challenges of governance, service delivery and development.

According to Buhari, the country had since started reaping the benefits of the cordial relationship of the two arms government.

“By virtue of our effective partnership and your support, this government has initiated critical reforms targeted at reforming and strengthening our economy, increasing efficiency in governance, consolidating on the repairs carried out in the last four years, and putting the country on a steady path of growth and development.

“The accelerated of the passage of the 2020 budget and its review in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, the timely passage of my nominees and passage of critical legislation by the National Assembly are all testaments to your willingness and commitment to playing your part towards delivering effective services to Nigerians.’’

He commended the National Assembly leadership for introducing a new legislative agenda and called for the inauguration of a committee to help sieve the outcome of the retreat and make appropriate recommendations to him and the NASS for implementation.

Join the conversation

Opinions