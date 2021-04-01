Buhari asks Senate to confirm Justice Abdullahi as FCT Chief Judge | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday the name of Justice Salisu Abdullahi to Senate for confirmation as substantive Chief Judge of the High Court of Federal Capital Territory.

In the letter dated April 1, 2021, President Buhari urged the Senate to conduct the exercise “in the usual expeditious manner.”

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said Abdullahi had been working as the court’s chief judge in an acting capacity.

Adesina said: “ President Buhari’s request was pursuant to Section 256 (1) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).”

