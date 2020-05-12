Buhari asks Senate to confirm nominees for Law Reform Commission, NDIC

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged the Nigerian Senate to confirm Professor Jumai Audi for appointment as the Chairman of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.

President Buhari made the request in a letter, the President of the Nigerian Senate, Ahmad Lawan read during the plenary of the lawmakers on Tuesday.

He asked the lawmakers to clear Ebele Bernard Chima, (Commissioner, South East), Barr. Bassey Dan Abia Commissioner, South-South) and Hon. Mohammed Ibraheem, (Commissioner, South-West) as members of the agency.

“In compliance with the provision of section 2(2) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act No. 7 of 1999, I write to forward to the Senate for confirmation the under-listed (4) names of nominees as Chairman and full-time members of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission,” the letter read in part.

In another letter, also read by Lawan to the lawmakers, Buhari asked them to confirm the appointments of Diana Okonta (South-South) and Ya’ana Talib Yaro (North-East) as Non-Executive Directors of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

Buhari said the nominees were appointed in compliance with the “provision of section 5(2)(4) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation Act” to fill existing vacancies.

After the letters were read, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, relying on order 1(b) of the Senate standing rules, moved a motion for the upper chamber to expedite action on the request for the confirmation of the NDIC’s nominees.

Senate President Lawan said it was important the lawmakers “fast-track the process” to enable committees to screen the nominees.

READ ALSO: DSS, EFCC, ICPC, others to monitor FG’s school feeding program

Lawan, then, referred the request to the Senate Committee on Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions, chaired by Senator Uba Sani (Kaduna Central) for further legislative work.

He gave the committee two weeks to report back to the upper chamber.

Join the conversation

Opinions