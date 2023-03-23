Buhari assents to copyright, medical school bills

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Friday assented to two bills passed by the National Assembly into law.

According to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters in the House of Representatives Nasiru Ila, the two bills, are the “Copyright Right, and Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology Jos Bills.”

In a statement on Thursday in Abuja entitled “Buhari Assents to Copyright Right, Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology Jos Bills,” Ila said the President assented to the bills on March 17.

The statement which reads “COPYRIGHT ACT 2022: This Act repeals the Copyright Act, Cap C28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, and enact the Copyright Act, 2022, to provide for the regulation, protection and administration of copyright,” the Reps spokesman said:

“The enactment the new Copyright Act has again demonstrated the commitment of this administration to re-energising Nigeria’s creative economy and making it more globally competitive in the digital and age.

“The principal objectives of the new law, as outlined in Section 1 are to: protect the rights of authors and ensure just rewards and recognition for their intellectual efforts; provide appropriate limitations and exceptions to guarantee access to creative works; facilitate Nigeria’s compliance with obligations arising from relevant international copyright treaties and conventions; and enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Copyright Commission for effective regulation, administration, and enforcement.”

Read also:Buhari rejects Bill seeking legislative powers to summon president, governors

He added that the new Copyright Act expands the rights of authors, raises the sanctions for criminal infringements and more adequately addresses the challenges posed by digital and online use of copyright works.

“The Act also provides specially for the needs blind, visually impaired and print disabled persons to have access to learning and reading materials in accessible formats, according to Ila.”

On the other hand, the second bill provides that “the Act repeals the Federal School of Medical Laboratory Science, Jos (Establishment) Act, 2018, and enacts the Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science and Technology, Jos Act, 2023, establishes the Federal College of Medical Laboratory Science, Jos, to make the Institution more effective in the discharge of its functions by strengthening the organisational framework, and to bring its provision in conformity with current democratic principles and operations of existing educational institutions, and the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now