Buhari assured us APC crisis will soon be addressed —Progressive govs

Progressive Governors Forum on Monday said that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured them that the crisis rocking the ruling party would soon be addressed.

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has continued to worsen as the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states draw closer.

The party recently lost Edo State to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after the state Governor Godwin Obaseki defected to the major opposition party in the state.

Also on Sunday, June 21, the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi dumped the party for the PDP, all due to the crisis in APC.

However, after a meeting with Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, the Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum and Kebbi State governor, Atiku Bagudu said Buhari had promised that the party would soon know peace.

Bagudu told State House correspondents after leading some of his colleagues to the meeting, that Buhari listened attentively to them.

He said, “The reason for our visit is to discuss with the President, as our party leader and as the leader that millions of Nigerians trust, to discuss party issues and the position of the Progressive Governors to support all steps to unify and bring about peaceful resolution in our party, the All Progressives Congress.

“Mr President listened attentively and discussed with us as a father, as a party leader and he gave us all the assurance we needed to know that resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at.”

Bagudu was accompanied during the visit by the governors of Plateau and Jigawa states, Simon Lalong and Abubakar Badaru respectively.

