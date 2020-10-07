Buhari assures Nigerians of credible election in Ondo

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of a credible governorship election in Ondo State on Saturday.

The president, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the promise in a video message to party supporters at the grand finale of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship election campaign in Akure, the state capital.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that all necessary measures have been put in place to ensure that the October 10 gubernatorial election in Ondo State is peaceful, transparent, and credible.

“President Buhari also assured the electorate in Ondo of the provision of adequate security to forestall any breach of the peace by unscrupulous elements.

“In a video message to party supporters at the Grand Finale of the All Progressives Congress campaign for the Ondo Governorship Election, the President urged the electorate to turn out en masse to vote on Saturday without fear of molestation.

“He expressed confidence that the party supporters will vote in accordance with the laws guiding the electoral process.”

