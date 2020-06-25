Buhari attends factional APC NEC meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, the APC called by a faction led by Victor Giadom at the State House, Abuja.

According to a tweet by Buhari’s aide on new media, Ahmad Bashir, President Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo, Governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party and other members of the NEC were in attendance.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, the APC has just commenced at the State House, Abuja. President Buhari, VP Osinbajo, Governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party and other members of the NEC are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/jQyk1TGqd0 — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 25, 2020

Join the conversation

Opinions