Buhari attends factional APC NEC meeting

June 25, 2020
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday attended a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling party, the APC called by a faction led by Victor Giadom at the State House, Abuja.

According to a tweet by Buhari’s aide on new media, Ahmad Bashir, President Buhari, VP Yemi Osinbajo, Governors and members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Party and other members of the NEC were in attendance.

