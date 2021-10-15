Buhari, Bakare meet in Aso Rock, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday played host to the Serving Overseer of The Citadel Global Community Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting was made known by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina who said, “President Buhari receives Pastor Tunde Bakare in State House on 15th Oct 2021”.

Adesina however, did not give details of what transpired between both men at the meeting.

Bakare was the running mate of President Buhari under the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) during the 2011 elections.

Due to the state of the nation, the cleric during a fiery address last Sunday urged President Buhari to revamp the1999 constitution, calling it “a glorified death certificate.”

He said “In the same spirit, I say to President Muhammadu Buhari: Mr President, stop passing the buck to the National Assembly. Tear down this inhibiting concoction of a constitution; tear it down so we can build a truly great nation,” Bakare noted.

The address titled, “The black box of Nigeria’s politics’ further read, “The 1999 Constitution was imposed upon the nation by the military and has completely removed the ancient landmark set by our founding fathers in the 1960 Independence Constitution and the subsequent 1963 Republican Constitution respectively.

“For every contractual agreement, the parties are required to sign a document validating the terms and conditions in the reckoning of the law. In the case of Nigeria, our founding fathers, in effect, signed a contract in 1960 detailing the terms and conditions of our union or unity following a series of negotiations.

“Truth be told, the majority of the champions, promoters and supporters of the ‘our unity is non-negotiable’ slogan pay lip service to a version of unity that serves their selfish interests. What they are insisting on, in reality, is that ‘our disunity is non-negotiable,’ and that we must be forced to live together irrespective of the inherent dysfunctionality of the terms and conditions,” Bakare submitted.

