News
Buhari bars govt officials from using private emails
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday barred government officials from using personal email for official purposes.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, gave the directive when he launched the National Policy on Nigeria Government Second-Level Domains at the State House, Abuja.
The president also ordered all public institutions to migrate their websites to the relevant government domains.
He welcomed the recent deployment of Starlink services by SpaceX in Nigeria, saying the country now has 100 percent broadband penetration.
Buhari said: “We are glad Starlink services are already deployed in Nigeria. This has made Nigeria the first and only African country to have this link.
“With the deployment of Starlink services in Nigeria, we have 100 percent broadband penetration in Nigeria.”
He declared that Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector has contributed significantly to the economy, saving the Federal Government generated N45.7bn in IT projects clearance in the last few years.
Buhari added: “On October 17 and 18, 2022, I chaired the ministerial retreat and we had independence assessors from the Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Office and KPMG.
“IT projects clearance saved the federal government over N45.70bn.”
