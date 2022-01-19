Buhari begins two-day visit to Kaduna Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will begin a two-day working visit to Kaduna State on Thursday.

The Special Adviser on Media and Communication to the Governor, Muyiwa Adekeye, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said the President would visit Kafanchan in Southern Kaduna and other major towns in the state to commission several projects undertaken by the state government.

He listed the projects to include the remodelled Murtala Muhammed Square in heart of Kaduna town, the Infectious Disease Hospital at Mando, the Dangote Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited along Kaduna-Abuja expressway, the Sabon Gari market in Zaria, Kawo flyover, and the dualised WAFF Road.

