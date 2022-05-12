Politics
Buhari begs ASUU to consider students, call off strike
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to consider the plight of students and call off their ongoing strike.
He made the call on Thursday at the 19th National Productivity Day and the conferment of the National Productivity Order of Merit Award to 48 eminent Nigerians and organisations in both the public and private sectors.
This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, titled, ‘At National Productivity Day Awards, President Buhari appeals to ASUU to call off strike’.
More to come…
