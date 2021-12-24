Politics
Buhari begs Nigerians to be fair to his administration
President Muhammadu Buhari has, once again, begged Nigerians to be fair to his administration considering where the country was in 2015 when he assumed office and where it was now.
Buhari, who made the appeal on Thursday during his state visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, said his government had performed well despite hindrances stemming from the activities of Niger Delta militants and the dwindling oil prices that has continued to affect government earnings.
Buhari who was in Borno to commission projects undertaken by the state government, made the excuses after listening to requests by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn-Umar El Kanemi, adding that but for the hindrances, his administration would have performed better.
“Nigerians should be fair to the administration in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came in 2015 and where we are now,” Buhari said.
READ ALSO: Opposition misinforming public about Buhari’s administration -PGF DG
“Relative to time and resources, I want people to check with the CBN and NNPC between 1999 and 2015. Oil production is 2.1 million barrels per day and at a cost of 100 dollars per barrel. I challenged everybody to go and check.
“When we came, unfortunately, the militants from the South-South were unleashing on the pipelines, the production went down to half a million barrels per day.
“The prices went down to 36 dollars per barrel. So relative time and resources would make you know that this administration has really worked hard.
“I want Nigerians to know that this administration has performed better than any other if you take into consideration where Nigeria was in 2015 and where we are now,” Buhari added.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....