Buhari begs Nigerians to be fair to his administration

President Muhammadu Buhari has, once again, begged Nigerians to be fair to his administration considering where the country was in 2015 when he assumed office and where it was now.

Buhari, who made the appeal on Thursday during his state visit to Maiduguri, Borno State, said his government had performed well despite hindrances stemming from the activities of Niger Delta militants and the dwindling oil prices that has continued to affect government earnings.

Buhari who was in Borno to commission projects undertaken by the state government, made the excuses after listening to requests by Governor Babagana Zulum and the Shehu of Borno, Abubakar Ibn-Umar El Kanemi, adding that but for the hindrances, his administration would have performed better.

“Nigerians should be fair to the administration in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came in 2015 and where we are now,” Buhari said.

“Relative to time and resources, I want people to check with the CBN and NNPC between 1999 and 2015. Oil production is 2.1 million barrels per day and at a cost of 100 dollars per barrel. I challenged everybody to go and check.

“When we came, unfortunately, the militants from the South-South were unleashing on the pipelines, the production went down to half a million barrels per day.

“The prices went down to 36 dollars per barrel. So relative time and resources would make you know that this administration has really worked hard.

“I want Nigerians to know that this administration has performed better than any other if you take into consideration where Nigeria was in 2015 and where we are now,” Buhari added.

