Buhari begs Nigerians to show more understanding on insecurity, to deploy more resources against criminals | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appealed to Nigerians to show more understanding on the current security situation in the country.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call in a chat with State House correspondents shortly after observing the Eid-il-Fitr prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also urged the Nigerian elite to show a better appreciation of the problems facing the country.

Buhari has been under increasing pressure from Nigerians to find a lasting solution to the country’s worst security challenges since independence.

He said: “I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at the time and available resources.

“For example, when we came in, in the North-East, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States and the South-South in terms of security.

“Without security, you can’t do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the North West and we are dealing with it.

“The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order weapons and armored vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturer.

“It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process.”

President Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration would use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits and other criminals wreaking havoc in many parts of the country.

