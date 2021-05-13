Buhari begs Nigerians to show more understanding on insecurity, to deploy more resources against criminals | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Buhari begs Nigerians to show more understanding on insecurity, to deploy more resources against criminals
President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday appealed to Nigerians to show more understanding on the current security situation in the country.
The President, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call in a chat with State House correspondents shortly after observing the Eid-il-Fitr prayers at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He also urged the Nigerian elite to show a better appreciation of the problems facing the country.
Buhari has been under increasing pressure from Nigerians to find a lasting solution to the country’s worst security challenges since independence.
He said: “I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at the time and available resources.
“For example, when we came in, in the North-East, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States and the South-South in terms of security.
READ ALSO: IMF tells President Buhari to borrow more, or raise taxes
“Without security, you can’t do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the North West and we are dealing with it.
“The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order weapons and armored vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturer.
“It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process.”
President Buhari assured Nigerians that his administration would use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits and other criminals wreaking havoc in many parts of the country.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Champions League final moved to Porto, 12,000 Chelsea, Man City fans can attend
European football governing body, UEFA has finally moved the Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City to Porto in...
SportsBusiness: EPL agrees £4.7bn TV rollover deal; McGregor earns $180m to top athletes rich list
In this edition of SportsBusiness, Ripples Nigeria’s Ben Ugbana takes a look at the newly signed television rollover deal by...
Man City emerge Premier League champions after Man Utd defeat
Manchester City have emerged champions of the English Premier League for the third time in four seasons after results went...
Nadal unsure of Tokyo Olympics participation as Osaka calls for cancellation
Top tennis players are beginning to join calls for the cancellation of the Tokyo Olympic Games, while some others are...
Portugal could host Chelsea vs Man City Champions League final
The 2021 UEFA Champions League final between Chelsea and Manchester City is likely to be held in Portugal. This was...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s ClassNG launches as open marketplace for education. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s ClassesNG launches...
Healthtech startup launches engagement app for African nurses. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Healthtech startup launches...
GirlCode partners Amazon to upskill unemployed women. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. GirlCode partners Amazon...
SpaceX to launch lunar mission funded with crypto. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. SpaceX to launch...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
It’s Saturday, again. Welcome to your favourite tech update column. Trust me to take you on a ride to catch...
Paystack launches venture in South Africa. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Paystack launches venture...