Buhari, Biden, others attend opening session of UNGA76 in New York

President Muhammadu Buhari and his United States counterpart, Joe Biden; were among the world leaders that attended the opening of the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York.

The President was accompanied to the opening session by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, Nigeria Permanent Representative to the UN, Prof. Tijjani Muhammad-Bande, and Head of Chancery of the Permanent Mission, Muyiwa Onifade.

At least 80 heads of state attended the General Debate in person in New York while others spoke through pre-recorded videos.

Buhari will present Nigeria’s statement to the General Assembly on Friday.

The Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, was the first world leader to present his address to the 76th session as is tradition followed by Biden, whose country houses the UN.

