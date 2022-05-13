Buhari bids farewell to outgoing ministers

President Muhamadu Buhari on Friday morning played host to eight of his outgoing Ministers with political ambitions whom he ordered to resign in time for the next general elections in 2023.

Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to President Buhari, who posted the event on his Twitter handle, said the ministers present at the breakfast cum send off event included Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio,

and Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen.

Others were Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, Tayo Alasoadura, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Uche Ogar, Mines and Steel, Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

Read also :Nigerians in US brand Buhari’s govt a ‘monumental failure’

On Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Buhari had ordered any of his ministers and political appointees who had interest in running for political positions in 2023 to resign on or before Monday, May 16.

In a statement after the meeting, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said Buhari had directed any “cabinet member or appointeee who is interested in running for elective offices should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now