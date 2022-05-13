Politics
Buhari bids farewell to outgoing ministers
President Muhamadu Buhari on Friday morning played host to eight of his outgoing Ministers with political ambitions whom he ordered to resign in time for the next general elections in 2023.
Tolu Ogunlesi, Special Assistant on Digital/New Media to President Buhari, who posted the event on his Twitter handle, said the ministers present at the breakfast cum send off event included Ministers of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio,
and Women Affairs, Paullen Tallen.
Others were Abubakar Malami, Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology, Tayo Alasoadura, Minister of State for Niger Delta, Uche Ogar, Mines and Steel, Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.
Read also :Nigerians in US brand Buhari’s govt a ‘monumental failure’
On Wednesday during the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Buhari had ordered any of his ministers and political appointees who had interest in running for political positions in 2023 to resign on or before Monday, May 16.
In a statement after the meeting, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said Buhari had directed any “cabinet member or appointeee who is interested in running for elective offices should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday, May 16, 2022.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...