Buhari blames people with ‘resources and influence’ for violence in Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday blamed violence in some parts of the country on a few individuals with resources and influence.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received a delegation of Borno/Yobe Elders Forum at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He, however, assured the visitors that the culprits would be identified and dealt with in due course.

The President said the country’s stability was of paramount interest to him and his government.

Buhari said: “God willing, we will identify them, and deal with them. I am extremely concerned about your constituency like the rest of the country.

“We need this country. We will continue to work for its stability. I feel that whatever happens, we will continue to make it, and will keep on praying to God so that for those who feel that they don’t need Nigeria, we will succeed over their intentions and actions.”

He also promised that his administration would continue to prioritise the development of education in the country.

“We are aware of the infrastructure deficit. Our priorities will be education because all our citizens know that children within a certain age must receive it otherwise if they miss it, the future is destroyed,” President Buhari added.

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, said the delegation was in Abuja to thank President Buhari for the tremendous improvement in their states and brief him on the prevailing socio-economic conditions in the areas.

