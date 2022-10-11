Buhari budgets N14bn for internet, newspaper, others for Presidential Villa in 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has earmarked for the Presidential Villa the sum of N14.8 billion for Internet connection, stationery, and telephone charges, among others for 2023.

This is contained in the budget proposal of N20.51 trillion for the 2023 fiscal year submitted by the president on Friday.

A breakdown of the budget also showed that the Villa’s Internet connectivity is expected to cost N67.1 million, with stationery and computer consumables costing N79 million.

While N35.9 million was allocated for electricity expenditures, N306.2 million was earmarked for telephone charges, and N40.6 million for water rates.

Out of the total budget for the Villa, N1.6 billion would be spent on personnel cost.

Meanwhile, the sum of N35 million was budgeted for books and newspapers, with newspapers alone taking N26.4m and books gulping N8.5m.

