Buhari calls for control of illegal weapons trafficking at Lake Chad

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged border control agencies and security services to control the circulation of all illegal weapons in the Lake Chad Basin.

The Lake Chad Basin Commission was established on May 22, 1964 with six member countries–Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria, Chad, Central African Republic and Libya– bordering Lake Chad.

The Commission is currently chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and concerned with the management of Lake Chad’s shared water resources, preservation of the ecosystems and promotion of regional integration, peace and development in the Lake Chad Region.

Buhari who spoke at the 16th Ordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission on Tuesday, blamed the surge of small arms and light weapons on illegal movement of arms into the region.

This development, according to the President, had continued to threaten the collective peace and security in the region.

He noted that military actions alone could not effectively win the war against terrorism in the region.

He thus advocated the need for regular review of the development projects and counterterrorism strategies operational in the region.

