Politics
Buhari calls for prayer as Pope Francis undergoes colon surgery
President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, as he goes for a scheduled surgery of the colon.
In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President asked Nigerians and the global community to pray for the Pontiff as he goes for the operation.
The statement read: “He wishes him a quick recovery.”
The Vatican announced on Sunday Pope Francis went had gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine.
However, the statement from the Holy See’s press office did not disclose when the surgery would be performed but promised to inform the world when the surgery is complete.
