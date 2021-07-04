 Buhari calls for prayer as Pope Francis undergoes colon surgery | Ripples Nigeria
Buhari calls for prayer as Pope Francis undergoes colon surgery

1 hour ago

French priest, retired bishop convicted for sexually abusing multiple minors

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday sent a get-well message to the Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, as he goes for a scheduled surgery of the colon.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President asked Nigerians and the global community to pray for the Pontiff as he goes for the operation.

The statement read: “He wishes him a quick recovery.”

READ ALSO Pope Francis appoints Kukah into Council on promotion of human dignity and development

The Vatican announced on Sunday Pope Francis went had gone to a Rome hospital for scheduled surgery for a stenosis, or restriction, of the large intestine.

However, the statement from the Holy See’s press office did not disclose when the surgery would be performed but promised to inform the world when the surgery is complete.

