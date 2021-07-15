Politics
Buhari calls for quick passage of Water Resources Bill
President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the National Water Resources Bill.
Buhari also charged state governments to build stronger partnerships with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in order to provide infrastructure that would meet the growing needs of Nigerians.
The President, who stated during the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme in Katsina State, said the project was initiated by a previous administration in 1992.
He added that the Federal Government worked together with the state government to ensure its completion.
The President said: “I am particularly delighted to be physically here today (Thursday) for the commissioning ceremony which has been on hold for over one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
READ ALSO: Nothing new about National Water Resources Bill, Nigerian govt says
“As you all know, the implementation of this very important project that commenced in 1992 suffered neglects under past administrations primarily due to lack of attention that resulted in poor funding and ultimate abandonment.
“It is therefore gratifying to note the positive efforts made by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to salvage the project leading to its completion and eventual commissioning.
“I have also noted the effective collaboration between the Ministry and Katsina State government for the execution of different components of the project as enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into by both parties way back in October 2017 when the project was resuscitated.”
Buhari assured that his administration would ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their regions have access to potable water and sanitation facilities.
By: John Chukwu
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....