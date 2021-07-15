Buhari calls for quick passage of Water Resources Bill

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday urged the National Assembly to expedite action on the National Water Resources Bill.

Buhari also charged state governments to build stronger partnerships with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in order to provide infrastructure that would meet the growing needs of Nigerians.

The President, who stated during the commissioning of Zobe Regional Water Supply Scheme in Katsina State, said the project was initiated by a previous administration in 1992.

He added that the Federal Government worked together with the state government to ensure its completion.

The President said: “I am particularly delighted to be physically here today (Thursday) for the commissioning ceremony which has been on hold for over one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As you all know, the implementation of this very important project that commenced in 1992 suffered neglects under past administrations primarily due to lack of attention that resulted in poor funding and ultimate abandonment.

“It is therefore gratifying to note the positive efforts made by the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to salvage the project leading to its completion and eventual commissioning.

“I have also noted the effective collaboration between the Ministry and Katsina State government for the execution of different components of the project as enshrined in the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) entered into by both parties way back in October 2017 when the project was resuscitated.”

Buhari assured that his administration would ensure that all Nigerians, irrespective of their regions have access to potable water and sanitation facilities.

By: John Chukwu

