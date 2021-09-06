Buhari celebrating mediocrity while ‘Nigerians are suffering untold hardship, misery’ —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has slammed the Presidency for reeling out the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari in the last six years of his regime.

Reacting to the Presidency’s statement on Monday, the opposition party said the President “ought to be ashamed that Nigerians were worse off than they were in 2015 when Buhari took office, instead of celebrating phantom achievements.”

The statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, stated that the Presidency was busy celebrating mediocrity while “Nigerians are suffering untold hardship and misery.”

Read also: Buhari’s sack of ministers, a cover-up for failures – PDP

“Let us even assume that the claims by the regime are true, how has these impacted on the lives of Nigerians?” the PDP asked.

“What is the value of a Nigerian life today?

“The exchange rate of the naira to the dollar is the worst in our history. The President has failed this nation.

“Nigerians can’t wait to vote out this rudderless regime and all it represents”, he stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions