Buhari challenges new governors to deliver on campaign promises

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday challenged the newly-elected governors in the country to deliver on their campaign promises to the people upon assumption of office.

Buhari made the call at the induction programme organised by the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for the new governors in Abuja.

The president, who was represented at the event by his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, reminded the governors-elect they would steer the affairs of their states and become wholly responsible for the federating units as an enterprise from May 29.

He urged them to take their responsibilities with almost responsibility to justify the trust bestowed on them by Nigerians.

Buhari said: “In March 2023, Nigeria consolidated and reinforced its democratic process with a general election which saw the election of a new president and about 18 newly elected/incoming governors.



“I am happy to note that democracy is alive, vibrant, and thriving in Nigeria.

“With the elections now over, it is time for us to deliver the promises we made during the campaigns.

“The assumption of office is a constitutional process that we must take with utmost dedication, in the light of the trust bestowed on you by those who elected you into office.

“One interesting development that we all saw from the last election is that the electorate is maturing, and people are increasingly finding their voices.

“Any public officer who fails to either meet up with the expectations of the people or deliver on his campaign promises would be voted out in the next election.

“That is what democracy is about. Deliver or get shown the door out.”

Buhari enjoined the NGF to promote ideals that would address the challenges of democracy and governance in the country today.

He stressed that the role of the sub-nationals was critical in Nigeria’s socio-economic development as a nation.

