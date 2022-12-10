Buhari charges APC to close ranks ahead of 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unite and cooperate with one another ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The president, according to a statement issued on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, made the call when he received the APC governorship candidate in Katsina, Dr. Dikko Radda and his running mate, Faruk Lawal Jobe, at his private residence in Daura.

He urged the party leaders to sit together and avoid divisions in order to win the 2023 elections.

Buhari, who said he received reports on the ongoing campaigns in Katsina State, expressed satisfaction that hard work was being put into the exercise.

The president reaffirmed his commitment to credible elections in the country next year.

