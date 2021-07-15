Buhari charges governors on development of states

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged governors of the 36 states in the country to imbibe the culture of continuity in the development of their states and the country as a whole.

The President made the call when he visited the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado-Bayero, shortly after attending the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kano-Kaduna rail project.

Buhari said he was in Kano to see some projects initiated by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s administration.

He said: “Kano can compete with others globally, due to the tireless efforts of the governor who has dedicated himself to completing projects left behind by the previous administrations.”

The President reaffirmed his administration’s readiness to put in place policies and programmes aimed at uplifting the standard of living of Nigerians.

READ ALSO: Super Falcons storm Austria to begin preparations for Aisha Buhari Cup

In his address, the governor said the dedication and commitment of the federal government in reviving the transport sector was a clear indication of how Nigeria’s economy would bounce back.

He stressed that his administration would do everything possible to provide adequate security, free and compulsory education as well as quality healthcare to the people of the state.

Ganduje said: “I am delighted about the Kano- Kaduna rail project which will boost economic activities and revive the transport sector in the state.”

Join the conversation

Opinions