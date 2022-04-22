News
Buhari charges investors to channel ideas for economic growth
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday charged investors and entrepreneurs to effectively channel their ideas towards the growth of the economy.
The President made the call when the Chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Group’s Board members visited him at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
He stressed that his administration would to continue to invest hugely in infrastructure for the betterment of Nigeria.
Buhari urged entrepreneurs and foreign investors to continue to focus on strategic areas that would improve the economy transform the lives of the citizens.
He said: “I urge Nigerians in the business sector to emulate the iconic entrepreneur like Aliko Dangote by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets which will continue to benefit people for generation after generation and creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens.”
The President also assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to prioritize steps necessary to strengthen investments and businesses in the country.
He added: “I am keenly aware of many challenges in the business environment and the investment climate despite the sustained by this government to bring about improvements.
“I want to assure you, however, that the government will do anything possible to enhance development in infrastructure, especially in energy and transportation sectors.
“We will also continue to implement needed reforms in the public service to significantly improve the ease of doing business.”
