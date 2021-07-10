News
Buhari charges military to go after bandits behind Kaduna, Zamfara killings
President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday condemned the continuous killing of innocent Nigerians in Zamfara and Kaduna States by armed bandits.
Buhari, who stated this in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, encouraged the military to respond to the worrying situation by treating the bandits in a language they understand.
He was reacting to the recent killing of at least 52 people in the two states by bandits.
Bandits had on Friday killed 10 people in Kaduna and killed 42 others in reprisal attacks in Zamfara.
The statement read: “The President notes that the military and other security agencies are now working on new methods and policies that are yielding good results in many of the troubled parts of the country and calls for a crushing response to the killing of innocent citizens in the rural communities.
READ ALSO: Buhari vows to end abductions, killings in schools
“He also avers that the nation, its military, and the entire population need to summon the courage required to defeat the bandits and terrorists.
“President Buhari condemns some politicians making utterances on security, merely seeking applause and advised them to join the ongoing genuine efforts aimed at finding lasting solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.
“He, however, urged security agencies to do all they can to avert the recurrence of the attacks.”
By: John Chukwu
