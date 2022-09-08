Buhari charges military to sustain tempo of operation against terrorists, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday urged the armed forces to sustain the tempo of their operations against terrorists and other criminals in a bid to bring long-lasting peace and stability to Nigeria.

The president made the call when he declared open the 12th Nigerian Navy Games, LAGOS 2022 open on Thursday.

Buhari urged Nigerians to believe in the capability of the armed forces’ to safeguard the country from the criminals.

He insisted that the security agencies would continue to put appropriate measures in place in a bid to protect the citizens from the criminals.

The president said: ‘‘Over the years, sports have remained a tool to strengthen the ties between troops, instilling discipline and readiness to serve a common cause in the military. I am sure that these Games will create the forum for the Nigerian Navy to achieve these objectives and more.

‘‘The construction of this sports complex has provided a standard venue for the Nigerian Navy to host major games as well as an appropriate venue for naval personnel within Lagos to use for training and other recreational purposes.

‘‘I am therefore confident that besides the conduct of the Games, the Nigerian Navy and its personnel will continue to make good use of the facilities in this complex.”

