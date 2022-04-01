Buhari charges Nigerian elites to show kindness during Ramadan

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday urged the Muslim faithful in the country to increase their acts of kindness to the poor during the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan fasting begins across the country on Saturday.

The President, who made the call in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, said the holy month offers a rare opportunity for the Muslim faithful to “feel the hunger experienced by the poor, deprived and marginalised.

He stressed that Muslims should take advantage of the month to seek greater personal discipline and forgiveness required for Nigeria to become better.

The President also cautioned the elites against food wastage and extravagant spending, stressing that the period should encourage them to feed the less privileged.

