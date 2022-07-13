Buhari charges population commission on accurate data in 2023 census

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Wednesday the 2023 national census would require time and skill from the National Population Commission (NPC).

The president, according to a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this when he participated in the census first phase in Daura, Katsina.

He urged the NPC officials to justify the Federal Government’s confidence in the commission by returning accurate, verifiable and dependable data next year.

He said: “I am happy you have started the process, and congratulations. I know this will require a lot of time, skill and stamina.”

After the digital capturing, the NPC Chairman, Nasir Kwarra, said Buhari was given number one on the list for Daura while his house was also the first to be marked.

READ ALSO: NPC to employ 1.5m ad-hoc staff for 2023 census

Kwarra said: “It is a process in which all census operations are tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner to assess the level of preparedness of the Commission to conduct the 2023 Population and Housing Census.

“The Trial Census shall cover a total of 7,681 Enumeration Areas in the 36 States and the FCT. Six LGAs have been selected from the six selected states in the six geo-political zones of the country for full population enumeration while forty-five EAs in nine LGAs cutting across three senatorial districts were selected from each of the thirty states and the FCT for enumeration.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now