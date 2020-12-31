Buhari charges revenue-generating agencies to meet targets in 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged the government’s revenue-generating agencies to work hard and meet their targets in 2021.

The president, according to a statement titled: “Deliver on targets or get sanctioned, Buhari warns revenue generating agencies,” made the call after he signed the 2021 budget at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He said: “We are intensifying our domestic revenue mobilization efforts so that we can have adequate resources to fund the 2021 budget. Revenue Generating Agencies, and indeed all Ministries, Departments, and Government-Owned Enterprises, must work very hard to achieve their revenue targets.

“Relevant agencies are to ensure the realisation of our crude oil production and export targets. Heads of defaulting agencies are warned that they will be severely sanctioned. I also appeal to our fellow citizens and the business community to fulfill their tax obligations promptly.

“Despite the adverse impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the nation’s economy and the government’s revenues, we have made appreciable progress in the implementation of the 2020 Budget. As of December 2020, we had released about N1.748 trillion out of a total of N1.962.

“The overall performance of the 2020 Budget currently stands at an impressive of 97.7 percent. This commendable outcome underscores the importance of our efforts, together with the legislature, to return to the discipline of a January-to-December fiscal year.

“I commend the sustained mutual understanding, collaboration, and high-level engagements between officials of the Executive and Legislative Arms of Government, which have made the accelerated enactment of these Bills possible.”

