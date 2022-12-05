Buhari charges security agencies on professionalism in 2023 elections

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday his administration would continue to prioritize the security of Nigerians.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he declared open the chief of army staff’s annual conference in Sokoto State.

Buhari also promised to provide the necessary support to the armed forces in order to enhance national security.

He urged the security agencies to sustain the professionalism they exhibited during the Anambra, Osun, and Ekiti States’ governorship elections in the 2023 polls.

READ ALSO: Buhari will end Nigeria’s insecurity before leaving office – Adesina

Buhari said: “The professionalism you exhibited in the successful conduct of the Anambra, Osun, and Ekiti states elections should also be reflected in the 2023 general elections.

“As a key element of our national power, the Nigerian Army will continue to be a major catalyst for our development especially by providing the needed aid to civil authority.

“This administration has therefore maintained a robust policy towards modernisation of the Nigerian Army and the armed forces in general.

“It is evident that the ongoing progressive modernisation of the Nigerian Army under our administration has greatly improved the capabilities of the service to discharge its roles.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now