Buhari charges troops to sustain fight against Boko Haram insurgents, others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday charged troops of Operation Hadin Kai to remain strong in the fight against insurgency and other crimes in the Northern part of the country.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, made the call in his address to troops at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Maiduguri, Borno State.

At least five persons were confirmed dead in multiple explosions in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday.

The incident occurred just a few hours before the President arrived at the Borno State capital to commission some projects initiated by the state government.

Buhari praised the troops for their efforts in ensuring the gradual return of peace to the North-East.

He said: “Your career is like no other because it is a conscious commitment and preparedness to give your best for the sake of others.

“Let me start by commiserating with you all on the unfortunate loss of Brig. Gen. Dzarma Zirkushu and other personnel of 25 and 28 task force brigades, who died on November 13, 2021.

“I do this mindful of the fact that we have lost others in this theatre of operation as well as other operational areas across the country.

“The people of Borno State and indeed the entire country owe a debt of gratitude to our serving men in uniform for the huge sacrifices in the pursuit of peace.

“I urge you also to stay focused to achieve our strategic end-state which is the defeat of all adversaries and restoration of an economically viable North-East geo-political zone and other parts of the country where Nigerians are free to go about their activities without fear or harassment.

“Our country, just like all the others in the Sahel region, is faced with several security challenges that are largely characterised by the violent activities of non-state actors.

“This has necessitated several interventions aimed at ensuring the security of persons and property across the numerous hot spots.

“Further improvements in the security situation in Operation Hadin Kai have led to a corresponding rise in the confidence of our people who are now returning in significant numbers to their homes.

“Further to the reorganisations in the military leadership, concerted efforts are being made to improve your equipment holding.”

