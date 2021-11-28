Buhari charges varsities on production of COVID-19 vaccines

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday charged Nigerian universities to intensify research on the production of potent COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

Buhari made the call in his address at the combined convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina State.

The President, who was represented at the ceremony by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, noted that the universities across Nigeria are expected to drive scientific discoveries and inventions in the country.

He said: “You all know that in the year 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic began its devastating effect on the education sub-sectors, leading to the destruction of universities’ academic activities.

“I, therefore, encourage the universities to intensify their research and come up with more potent vaccines to fortify our immune system against this dreaded virus.”

