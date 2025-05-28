Connect with us

Buhari cites medical reason for absence at ECOWAS 50th anniversary

Published

1 minute ago

on

Former president Muhammadu Buhari, said on Wednesday he stayed away from the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) held in Lagos due to a medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

In a letter addressed to President Bola Tinubu, the former President congratulated the regional bloc on the occasion of its 50th anniversary and expressed regret over his inability to attend the historic celebration.

He wrote: “Regrettably, as Your Excellency is aware, I am currently in the United Kingdom undergoing routine medical check-ups and therefore, unable to attend this historic event.”

READ ALSO: ECOWAS at 50: Gowon, Tinubu sign commemorative card

Buhari lauded the achievements of ECOWAS over the past five decades and acknowledged the regional body’s resilience in the face of daunting challenges.

“I congratulate Your Excellency and other Heads of State and Government on the attainment of this Golden Jubilee by ECOWAS,” he stated.

Buhari also paid tribute to Nigeria’s former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (retd), the only surviving founding father of ECOWAS and commended his pivotal role in the creation of the regional bloc in 1975.

Opinions

