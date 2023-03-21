Politics
Buhari claims govt has sufficiently degraded terrorists in Nigeria’s troubled North-East
President Muhammadu Buhari claimed on Tuesday his government has sufficiently degraded terrorists in the country’s North-East.
The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he unveiled the new Office of the National Security Adviser and National Counterterrorism Centre in Abuja.
He argued that the government was tackling oil theft head-on, following the interception of 220 vessels involved in maritime criminality within Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone since 2018.
Buhari revealed that the Nigerian Navy had arrested 87 oil tankers and recovered 15 million litres of petrol petroleum products since the launch of its campaign against the theft of crude oil in the country.
READ ALSO: IPOB accuses Buhari’s govt of working with terrorists to overrun Nigeria
He said: “I can confidently state here today that we have achieved significant milestones in degrading the major threat and restoring normalcy to most of the hitherto securitised areas in the North-East.
“These areas previously occupied by terrorists have been freed and Internally Displaced Persons are voluntarily returning to their homes.
“This was largely achieved through the valiant efforts of our Armed Forces and other security agencies in collaboration with our regional and international partners but above all, the support and cooperation of the Nigerian citizens.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...