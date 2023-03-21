Buhari claims govt has sufficiently degraded terrorists in Nigeria’s troubled North-East

President Muhammadu Buhari claimed on Tuesday his government has sufficiently degraded terrorists in the country’s North-East.

The president, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he unveiled the new Office of the National Security Adviser and National Counterterrorism Centre in Abuja.

He argued that the government was tackling oil theft head-on, following the interception of 220 vessels involved in maritime criminality within Nigeria’s Exclusive Economic Zone since 2018.

Buhari revealed that the Nigerian Navy had arrested 87 oil tankers and recovered 15 million litres of petrol petroleum products since the launch of its campaign against the theft of crude oil in the country.

He said: “I can confidently state here today that we have achieved significant milestones in degrading the major threat and restoring normalcy to most of the hitherto securitised areas in the North-East.

“These areas previously occupied by terrorists have been freed and Internally Displaced Persons are voluntarily returning to their homes.

“This was largely achieved through the valiant efforts of our Armed Forces and other security agencies in collaboration with our regional and international partners but above all, the support and cooperation of the Nigerian citizens.”

