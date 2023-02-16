Buhari claims his government delivered on promises to Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday declared that his administration had delivered on its promises to Nigerians.

Buhari, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this at the launch of the Advisory Council on Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment in Abuja.

He said his government had delivered on poverty reduction, economy, and women’s development.

The president urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to address the concerns raised by the Special Ad-hoc Committee on the Cashless Policy and Naira Swap in the House of Representatives.

He also called for the inclusion of women in developmental projects and policies.



Buhari said: “This is what we promised to all Nigerians – including our women and girls when our party, the All Progressives Congress, was elected in 2015.

“I am proud to say that our government has delivered over the past eight years.”

The president, who acknowledged the role of women and girls in nation-building, said no true national development can take place in society without gender equality.

He urged all stakeholders to work hard in the drive for gender equity and equality in the country.

