Buhari commends Gov Muhammed for ‘good job’ in Bauchi

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Monday the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has performed well in the state.

The president stated this at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu.

He was in the state to attend the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally held at Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

The president urged politicians across the country to play politics according to the rules of the game and commended the Bauchi State governor for providing a level playing ground for political activities in the state.

He also commended the Emir and traditional institutions in the state for complementing government’s efforts at promoting peaceful coexistence in their domains.

Mohammed, who was at the palace, said although the president was in the state for APC activities, he was honoured by his commendation.

READ ALSO: APC apologises to supporters over system failure at Bauchi campaign rally

He assured the president of his commitment to peaceful elections in the state.

The governor also commended the Federal Government for its sincere fight against insecurity in the North-East, saying the area is gradually regaining its sanity and safety.

Also at the palace with President Buhari were the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, the party’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, the Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC governors, candidates and supporters.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now