Buhari commends military for ensuring Nigeria’s stability

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Monday praised the Nigerian Armed Forces for ensuring the country’s stability.

The President, who spoke during the launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem in Abuja, said despite the current challenges, the military has helped to maintain peace and stability in the country.

Buhari described the military as the nation’s pride and assured that the government would continue to support the armed forces.

He said: “Our country’s efforts at nationhood since independence have been challenged by civil strife, civil war, and much uprising and violent agitations.

“However, despite all these, the country has remained united and the resolve of the citizens for unity remains unshaken.

“The exploits of our armed forces to maintain peace as well as their disposition to the unity of Nigeria have contributed in no small measure to our stability.

“We must therefore celebrate them as the pride of our country. Our faith in our armed forces remains unshaken and as a government, we will do all within our powers to ensure that our armed forces are motivated to perform optimally.

“They have time and again demonstrated unparalleled patriotism, courage, loyalty, and commitment as they grapple with the daunting challenges of defending Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

