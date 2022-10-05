Buhari commends military over release of Abuja-Kaduna train passengers

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday night commended the military, intelligence and security agencies over the release of the remaining 23 passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train.

In a statement on his verified Facebook page, the president equally rejoiced with the families of the freed hostages.

The Secretary, Chief of Defense Staff Action Committee, Prof. Usman Yusuf, had earlier confirmed the release of the hostages in a statement in Abuja.

He said the abducted passengers were freed by the terrorists at about 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Buhari said: “I welcome, with much happiness, the safe release of the remaining 23 kidnapped train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists. Like the entire nation, I am delighted by this news, and we are all grateful to the military and other security agencies.

“Our nation’s Armed Forces, and all other security and intelligence agencies, are as good as any. Given the needed support and encouragement, as we have been doing, there is no task that they cannot accomplish. I commend them for this remarkable outcome.

“I congratulate and rejoice with the families of the victims for having them back alive.

“I have made it very clear to our security and intelligence agencies that the ongoing momentum being experienced in the fight against terrorism, banditry and kidnapping must be sustained at all times, across the country.

“We must continue to work to secure every inch of our land.”

