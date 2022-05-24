Buhari commiserates with victims of Kano explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with victims of last week’s explosion in the Sabon Gari area of Fagge Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was after meeting with families of the victims on Monday when he visited the state to witness the Annual Airforce Day Celebration.

Buhari who paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace, where he met the families of the victims, said he was in the state to commiserate with the Emir over the unfortunate incident that claimed not less than nine lives and injured as many as 25 people while also destroying properties.

“I am in Kano to condole the emir over the unfortunate incident that claimed some lives and to commiserate with the families of the victim.

“I am extremely pained by the loss of lives and injury to many due to the explosion. My thoughts and that of the nation are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured people will recover fully at the earliest possible time.

Read also: Buhari appoints first female DG for NISER

“I pray for affected families and also praise the state government for being proactive the President said.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, titled, ‘President Buhari meets victims of Kano explosion, expresses sorrow’, also noted that the “President who visited Kano to officiate at the Nigerian Air Force Day and 58th Anniversary Celebration, veered off the official programme to pay a condolence visit to the Palace.”

The statement added that family members of the deceased, accompanied by various community leaders resident in Sabon Gari that included the Eze Igbo, Nicholas Ibekwe, were assembled at the palace of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero, for the meeting with the President.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now