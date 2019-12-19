Buhari commissions 624 Cadets, states need to have modern policemen

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated the need to have “orderly, disciplined and modern police officers” who will uphold the trust reposed on them by Nigerians by maintaining professionalism in their operations.

The president who made the call while commissioning 624 Cadets of the Regular Course Two of the Nigeria Police Academy, Wudil, in Kano said that it is important to have modern policemen because the Nigeria Police Force remains the critical pillar of Nigeria’s domestic security agenda.

In a release issued on Thursday by his media aide, Femi Adesina, the president who charged the police to be gallant and courageous in the fight against crimes in the country, also urged them to uphold the trust reposed on them by Nigerians by maintaining professionalism in their operations.

READ ALSO: Rivers APC gets court clearance to conduct congresses

The president said; “As you attain this milestone, I implore you to operate professionally, gallantly and courageously as we continue to make Nigeria a safe and secure country for all law abiding individuals.

“You will soon commence your operational duties. Therefore, you must always remember that Nigeria and indeed, Nigerians have entrusted to you the assignment to protect their lives and properties.

“This trust must be taken very seriously while upholding the principle of civil policing leveraging on national and international best practices.

“On our part, we will continue to fund and support the Nigeria Police Force and its institutions to ensure you deliver on your mandate. This is why we created a dedicated Ministry of Police Affairs,’” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions