Buhari commissions Africa’s first quality assurance centre in Ogun

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated Africa’s first Quality Assurance Centre in Sagamu, Ogun State.

In his address at the event, the president said the centre was established to ensure the acceptance of Nigerian products in the global market.

He noted that the centre would reduce the problem of unemployment in the country.

Buhari said: “It will improve domestic consumption as our priority is to protect the lives and wellbeing of our people by ensuring the quality of what they consume.

“This is in line with the Federal Government policy of growing what we eat and eating what we grow.

“Quality assurance places us on the right footing as we continue bro drive Nigeria’s industrialisation.”

